Police said a woman was hurt when her bicycle collided with a vehicle Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash.
Amber L. Wentz, 34, of Dubuque, was riding at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of 30th and Jackson streets and was attempting to cross Jackson Street when she struck the driver’s side of a vehicle traveling north on Jackson Street, according to Lt. Joe Messerich, of the Dubuque Police Department. The vehicle continued traveling north and was not located.
Wentz went to a friend’s house to call police and ultimately was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of her injuries, according to police.