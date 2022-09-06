Dubuque was not approved for a $3.4 million federal grant to buy three electric buses, but the city still plans to move forward with purchasing one of them.
Director of Transportation Services Ryan Knuckey said the city’s first electric bus will likely hit the streets of Dubuque sometime in the spring of 2024 and will cost between $900,000 and $1 million.
The majority of that cost will be covered by a $1.07 million grant the city received in 2020 through the Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Program, with the grant paying for 85% of the cost to purchase the bus and the city covering the remainder.
The project falls short of the city’s $4.1 million plan to purchase three new electric buses, install two charging stations and construct solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operations and Training Center.
The city had previously intended for the $3.4 million grant from the FTA’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program to mostly fund the project, but Knuckey said the grant application ultimately was not approved.
“At this point, we don’t know why we weren’t selected,” Knuckey said. “We are hoping to do a debrief on why we didn’t get the grant.”
Knuckey said the city still moving forward with the purchase of one electric bus will allow for Transportation Services to better understand how to incorporate electric vehicles into its public transportation fleet. City staff members are conducting a study to determine what brand of bus would best suit the climate of Dubuque, which can experience sweltering summers and frigid winters.
“We need a bus that can deal with Dubuque’s weather and can deal with the hills,” Knuckey said. “There are two manufacturers that we are speaking with right now.”
However, Knuckey stressed that the high demand for electric buses throughout the world coupled with low supply means the city will likely have to wait a while before the first electric bus arrives. Transitioning the city’s fleet of vehicles from gas to electric-powered remains a major goal of the city’s Community Climate Action & Resiliency Plan. That plan, which was named a top priority by Dubuque City Council this year, aims to reduce the city’s overall greenhouse gases by 50% by 2030, compared to 2003 emissions levels.
The most recent greenhouse gas inventory conducted by the city in 2018 stated that 20% of the community’s emissions — about 167,132 metric tons of carbon dioxide — come from transportation vehicles.
The city’s climate action plan estimates that a full transition of the city fleet to electric vehicles could reduce emissions by 3,616 metric tons of carbon dioxide.
Dubuque Sustainable Community Coordinator Gina Bell said the city remains committed to transitioning its vehicles from gas to electric as a way to reduce the community’s greenhouse gas emissions.
“We want to lead by example,” Bell said. “We want to support electrification throughout the city.”
