Dubuque was not approved for a $3.4 million federal grant to buy three electric buses, but the city still plans to move forward with purchasing one of them.

Director of Transportation Services Ryan Knuckey said the city’s first electric bus will likely hit the streets of Dubuque sometime in the spring of 2024 and will cost between $900,000 and $1 million.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.