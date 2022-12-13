A man was sentenced to five years of probation for threatening posts he made against Clarke University.
Rashaud Colbert, 24, was given a deferred judgment Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of threat of terrorism. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations successfully are completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Colbert also must reside at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. for six months or until maximum benefits are achieved, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter.
Colbert, who graduated from Clarke in 2021, was arrested by police in Darien, Ill., on Aug. 8 after court documents state that he posted a threat of violence against Clarke and university President Thomas Chesney.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Sims and Colbert’s attorney, Les Blair, requested the deferred judgment, citing Colbert’s lack of criminal history and recent struggles with mental health.
Colbert apologized for his actions during his sentencing hearing.
“I made a terrible mistake,” Colbert said. “To be honest with you, I felt the university wasn’t there for me mentally and I showed plenty of signs letting them know I was not OK, and they ignored those signs. ... But that didn’t give me the ability or reason to do what I did. And I’m sorry to (Chesney). He had nothing to do with this.”
Court documents state that Dubuque police were alerted Aug. 7 to the threat posted on an Instagram account linked to Colbert.
The post, which included a picture of a gun, stated, “Clarke do you want to play a game and which building should we air out first,” with a list of buildings on Clarke’s campus, documents state.
The incident prompted a several-hours lockdown on Clarke’s campus on Aug. 8. The lockdown was lifted after Colbert was arrested.
A victim coordinator read a statement in court Monday on Chesney’s behalf. In the statement, Chesney spoke about how the campus has “forever been affected” by the incident and how his family was concerned for his safety after the post was reported.
“As my job is highly visible to the community, almost daily someone asks how I am doing, which requires me to relive the experience again and again,” Chesney said.
His statement also stressed his hope that Colbert receives needed help following the incident.
“I’m not sure what the sentence should be, but I feel that I will not be safe if he is released, and many students and employees feel the same,” Chesney said in the statement.
Kate Zanger, Clarke vice president for student life, gave a victim impact statement on behalf of the university at the sentencing.
She said Colbert received Clarke’s Francis J. O’Connor award at his graduation. The award, voted on by the senior class and faculty, is given to a student for “leadership, kindness, generosity and academic and personal success,” she said. “We continue to struggle to reconcile this person posting threats of violence with the recent graduate who shared his gifts (with the campus),” Zanger said.