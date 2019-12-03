Edgewood-Colesburg Community School Board members recently took the first step toward potentially sharing a superintendent.
Board members voted in favor of requesting proposals from search firms, which would inform the board of their costs and timeframes should the board decide to go further in the process of sharing a superintendent with another district.
At this point, it is undecided if current Superintendent Rob Busch would be shared with another district or if another district’s superintendent would be shared with Ed-Co.
“We’re just trying to figure out how to get what kind of administrative mix we need here,” Busch said.