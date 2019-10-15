FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday night signed off on a $2.1 million, six-room addition to Peosta Elementary School.
Board members voted unanimously to approve designs and estimated costs for the project and to put the project out to bid.
School board President Jessica Pape said the project is part of continued efforts to provide a quality education for students, while also responding to increasing enrollment.
“It’s a challenge, but it’s a positive challenge for us,” she said. “We are always thinking about the future, and this is one of those projects that will be necessary to move the school forward.”
In the 2017-2018 school year, Peosta Elementary had 339 students. Enrollment rose to 359 this school year.
Three of the new classrooms will be used to accommodate fifth-grade classes.
The added space also will allow for the school’s arts and music classes to be given dedicated classrooms.
The addition will be located at the south end of the school.
The project’s estimated cost is about $700,000 more than early projections.
Mark Frasher, business manager for the school district, said the increase in price comes from including design costs for the project and some unanticipated extra costs, including excavation work and rearranging of certain classrooms.
“We ran into some things that expanded the scope of the project,” he said. “Those things brought the price up.”
The addition still will be paid for with funds earned by the school’s local option sales tax, Frasher said. He added that the district will be issuing $2 million in tax revenue bonds in order to pay for the project without depleting school funds.
“We don’t want to deplete our funds with this one project,” Frasher said. “Interest rates are low right now, so it made more sense to go this direction.”
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said the bids for the project will open early next week, with the school board scheduled to select a winning bid on Nov. 11, at which time a public hearing will also be held on the project.
Plans call for the addition to be completed in time for the 2020-2021 school year.