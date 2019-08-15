The swimming season is coming to a close at Dubuque’s two municipal pools.
The last day for public swimming at Nicholas J. Sutton Pool is Friday, Aug. 16, while the last day at Flora Pool will be Friday, Aug. 23.
Both facilities then will host their Doggie Dips on the day after the last day of public swimming, so Saturday, Aug. 17, at Sutton and Saturday, Aug. 24, at Flora. The cost for those events is $5 per dog. Each event will be divided into sessions. They are from 10 to 11 a.m. for dogs weighing 30 pounds or less; 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for dogs in the 31- to 60-pound range; and 1 to 2 p.m. for dogs weighing at least 61 pounds.
No one younger than 10 years old will be allowed into the pool or deck areas during the events.