Three Dog Night
Today, Five Flags Arena, 405 Main St.
7 p.m. After this local concert was rescheduled last May, Three Dog Night comes to the Five Flags Center. Admission starts at $39 plus fees. More information and tickets: tinyurl.com/mr36uc6d.
Summer’s Last Blast
Today and Saturday, Back Waters Stage, Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The free concert will have live music by Spazmatics, Johnny Trash, Jabberbox and Mars By Morning. This year will benefit Storybook Hill Children’s Zoo, Dubuque County Fair and Sertoma Club of Dubuque. Admission: Free. More information: tinyurl.com/25ptk7ht.
Chalk & Cheese Festival
Saturday, City Park, Platteville, Wis.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival begins with the Platteville Farmers Market, followed with live music, food trucks and vendors, kids activities, cheese tasting and a sidewalk chalk art competition. Amateur artists participating in the contest may register at 10:30 a.m. Cost to enter the contest is $20 for adults, $10 for youth. Admission: Free. More information: www.facebook.com/plattevillemainstreet.
Dubuque Irish Hooley
Saturday, Port of Dubuque.
Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Irish music and entertainment are highlighted at the Alliant Amphitheater outside the Dubuque Star Brewery. Advance tickets can be purchased at Shamrock Imports on Bluff St., all Premier Bank locations, Family Beer & Liquor in East Dubuque, Ill., and at Happy’s Place on Rockdale Road in Dubuque. Admission: $12 in advance, $15 at the gate. More information: irishhooley.org.
15th Annual Potosi (Wis.) Brewfest
Saturday, Holiday Gardens Event Center, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi, Wis.
1 to 4:30 p.m. Craft breweries, wineries and distilleries will be featured alongside specialty meats, cheeses and more. Try your luck at the stein-holding competition, and enjoy other games and live music. Additional food and drink available. Lawn chairs are welcome. No pets or other animals. Must be 21 and over to attend. Admission: $65 for VIP, $49 for general admission, $10 for designated drivers. Tickets and more information (including bus schedules) at: tinyurl.com/bp9mtx6e.
27th Annual Mopars on the Mississippi
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More than 50 vendors will be at the annual car show and swap meet. Registration will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m., with judging from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and trophies presented at 3 p.m. No pets, animals or carry-ins permitted. Food and drink available for purchase. Admission: Free. Pre-registration available at the Fairgrounds on Saturday. All pre-registered cars are invited to drive to Q Casino for the second night of Summer’s Last Blast. Special reserved parking will be provided at this event for all Mopar vehicles. More information: www.facebook.com/MightyMississippiMopars.
”Piano: Declassified” concert
Sunday, River Lights Bookstore, 1098 Main St.
1 p.m. Northeast Iowa School of Music director Luke Tyler begins his series of free concerts featuring classical, jazz and popular music. More information: www.facebook.com/nisomdbq.
Jackson County Conservation Youth Outdoor Skills Day
Sunday, Hurstville Fishing Pond, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
1 to 4 p.m. Attendees ages 7 to 17 can try out canoeing, kayaking, archery, fishing and more with instructors. Parents can drop attendees off or stay. Registration required at least 48 hours in advance. More information and to register: tinyurl.com/3sthr8p9.