For Darlene Keehn, retirement — so far — has meant working more than full time, at home, alone, for every week of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She left her career in dietary services, most recently at Ennoble Manor Care Center in mid-March, at the age of 78.
Before a week was up, Keehn was at work — trading a stove for a sewing machine — joining countless others across the globe fashioning masks to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
As of Friday, Keehn had sewn at least 2,300 masks for donation, with no plans of slowing.
“When I retired, everybody asked what I was going to do with all my extra time,” she said. “I just keep, keep going.”
Keehn said that, on average, she sews for six to eight hours per day during the week, and slightly less on the weekends.
“Her house looks like a sewing factory,” said her daughter Shelley Kelly. “We haven’t even been able to celebrate her retirement. Since the pandemic started, she’s been confined to her house and thought she’d make herself useful. It took off like crazy.”
Kelly recently retired from MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, so when former colleagues heard that her mother was sewing, they knew where to place their orders.
“I’ve just been working kind of word of mouth,” Keehn said. “Whoever needs them, I will get to them.”
So far, Keehn has sent masks to Mercy’s radiology and surgery departments, local clinics, child care centers and more in the area. And she has shipped orders to MercyCare South Urgent Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — where her granddaughter works — and Veterans Memorial Hospital in her hometown of Waukon, Iowa.
Keehn also is adding surgical caps to her offerings — and the requests are rolling in for those as well.
Luckily, Keehn was prepared. This is not the first time she’s headed to her sewing machine when the need arose.
“Years ago, I had made surgical hats and donated them to the (Mercy) surgical center, when a nurse there started, when they needed them,” Keehn said. “I still had the pattern yet, so I got to work.”
So far, she has made and donated more than 350 of the surgical caps for providers both in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.
Keehn said she will continue to sew her wares and give them away until the need dissipates and that the effort has ignited her desire to volunteer further.