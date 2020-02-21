Hotels that towered over city blocks and lumberyards that filled the Port of Dubuque were among the casualties of the community’s historic fires.
According to a local conservation expert, those blazes helped shape the city’s architectural heritage.
“Fires shape a city’s architecture basically in the construction,” said Bill Doyle, preservation and programs manager for Heritage Works, on Thursday during an event at Dubuque Museum of Art. “You’ll see fireproof construction in really dense areas — concrete and brick. You also see a lot of lost landmarks due to fires, and you see landmarks because of fires.”
The presentation, dubbed “Conflagration! How Fires Shaped Downtown Dubuque,” was an ArchiTREK event, hosted by the museum in conjunction with Heritage Works. The event drew more than 40 people.
“It was good and informative,” said Randy Glass, of Dubuque. “I never thought there were that many big fires in Dubuque.”
Doyle discussed how fires swept away a series of hotels, theaters and factories that once dotted Dubuque’s landscape, and how the aftermath of blazes locally and nationwide helped reduce laissez-faire attitudes toward prevention and helped create modern regulations.
“Fires are confounding things in a completely hands-off economy because the things your neighbor does can really affect you on a personal level if a fire spreads to your building,” Doyle said.
Dubuque’s firefighting efforts started modestly, with a group of businessmen in the 1850s who would band together to battle blazes that threatened each other’s buildings. Those early firefighters used hand-wound water pumps.
Doyle said as fires increased in scope and severity among the city’s wooden structures, both firefighting resources and fire-prevention regulations began to grow.
“We had a fire district, where we mandated brick construction downtown, and that started in 1869,” Doyle said.
The mandate covered new construction in an area below the bluffs from approximately First to 11th streets. The mandate resulted in a legacy of brick construction but was not able to spare some landmarks lost to fires at the beginning of the 20th century.
“There was a theater called the Bijou,” Doyle said. “It was built in 1877, and it burned down in 1910.”
The Lorimer House hotel, State Theater and St. Cloud Hotel were other Dubuque landmarks lost to fire.
Blazes also consumed several local lumberyards for years as pine dried outside. Two fires within three days in April 1911 consumed millions of board feet of lumber.
“These were huge events in the public imagination — the 1911 fires in the lumberyards,” Doyle said.
Dubuque’s deadliest fire struck in relatively modern times. The Canfield Hotel fire claimed 19 lives on June 9, 1946.
“It started on the lobby level and burned down the old part of the building,” Doyle said. “Mr. Canfield and his wife both perished in the fire.”