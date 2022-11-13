A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident.
Tiffany D. Banks, 35, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. She also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of domestic assault with injury.
If a plea deal is accepted, two additional counts of unauthorized use of a credit card would be dismissed, as well as one count of dependent adult abuse.
Plea documents recommend a one-year suspended jail sentence and two years of probation, and Banks will request a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that a report was made Feb. 1, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen out of the wallet of Mark E. Small, 67. Small was staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave., at the time of the theft.
The exact time of the theft is unknown, documents state, but the missing cash and cards were discovered on Jan. 29, 2021.
The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021. The total loss from Small was about $198, documents state, but there was one blocked transaction on a credit card totaling about $1,563.
Police were able to trace one of the purchases made with the missing credit card to Banks’ address, documents state. Banks was employed at Sunset Park Place but reported quitting in December 2020.