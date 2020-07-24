Heartland Financial USA announced Thursday that it would issue a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share on the company’s common stock, payable Aug. 29 to stockholders of record on Aug. 7.
As of June 30, there were 36.8 million common shares outstanding listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, according to a press release. The stocks are traded under the symbol HTLF.
Heartland Financial USA, headquartered in Dubuque, is a diversified financial services company with assets of about $13.3 billion.
The company provides banking, mortgage, investment and other financial services and has a presence in 83 communities nationwide, according to the release.