05222022-caption
Buy Now
JESSICA REILLY

About 11 caption suggestions were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page since Wednesday for this photo. Below are a couple of our favorites.

  • Ron Axtell -- "A slice would be on par for this hole."

  • Vicki Meisenburg Doyle -- "The real goal is not sending it down the stairs."

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.