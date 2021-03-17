The salinity of two major waterways in the City of Dubuque is nearing, and sometimes exceeding, the threshold where it could become toxic to aquatic life over sustained periods of time, according to new data.
The findings could shed light on the sources of the chloride and its long-term impacts to the watersheds.
“There is too much salt getting into our streams,” said Adam Hoffman, a professor of environmental chemistry at the University of Dubuque, who is supervising the research.
Although chloride can disperse from natural sources and even animal feces, the primary source is the road salt that municipalities and property owners spread on sidewalks and streets during the winter. When snow melts in the spring, the accumulated chloride is flushed into waterways.
UD students began measuring water samples in the Bee Branch Creek in November. About 14,000 families live within the watershed.
From November through early February chloride levels hovered above 200 parts per million.
When water salinity reaches 230 parts per million over a sustained period of time, the water is considered toxic to freshwater organisms. At 250 parts per million, it begins to taste salty.
Recent data indicate that when the city of Dubuque experienced its first snow melt at the end of February, chloride levels shot up to nearly 600 parts per million at multiple sites in the Bee Branch. Chloride at 860 parts per million is considered acutely toxic and can cause rapid die-offs of organisms.
Another, county-funded study is measuring water quality at sites throughout Dubuque County.
Since 2019, UD students have been sampling in the North, Middle and South forks of Catfish Creek, Catfish Creek proper and Granger Creek six times throughout the year
The North Fork passes through the most urban landscape among the waterways. Students found that 18 of 20 samples exceeded the threshold of chronic toxicity — an average of 263 parts per million.
Also concerning was the finding that chloride levels remained elevated throughout the year, Hoffman said.
Over time, salt can accumulate in the ground and present a continuous source of runoff.
The city has taken steps to reduce the amount of road salt it uses after snows, applying about 5,000 tons per year.
When conditions are favorable, city staff spray a 23% brine solution atop roads in advance of the storm. The solution uses less chloride and does not bounce from the road like rock salt.
In recent winters, the city has utilized 23,000 to 32,000 gallons of liquid brine.
City of Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann said it would be unrealistic to expect the elimination of all road salt based on Dubuque’s hilly terrain. The city must prioritize safety, he said.
It is likely that private citizens also are a major source of salt runoff.
“Some people are just less aware that more salt isn’t necessarily better,” Hoffman said.
Joey Wohlers, a UD freshman who is assisting with the Bee Branch study, said residents might not understand where the salt they apply is traveling.
“It shows what residents can do,” he said.