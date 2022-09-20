A species of bat found throughout the tri-state area has been recommended for placement on the national list of endangered species as the result of a disease that continues to kill bats both locally and nationally.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week announced a proposal to list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The species faces extinction primarily due to white-nose syndrome, a fungal infection that has killed more than 6 million bats nationwide since it was first detected in 2006.
The infection causes bats to wake up more frequently during their winter hibernation, which can deplete their energy stores and cause them to die of starvation or dehydration.
Stephanie Shepherd, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources wildlife diversity biologist, said wildlife officials and volunteers have conducted acoustic monitoring surveys across Iowa since 2013, including routes in Dubuque, Jackson and Clayton counties. By recording bats’ echolocation calls, which are often distinctive by species, wildlife officials can determine the level of bat activity in an area.
“Looking at that data since 2013 has indicated really steep declines in particularly the myotis species of bat — Northern long-eared bats, Indiana bats and little brown bats — and also suggests declines in tricolored bats in eastern Iowa,” Shepherd said.
In Wisconsin, where the first cases of white-nose syndrome were detected in Grant County in 2014, the fungus is now considered endemic to the state, according to J. Paul White, mammal ecologist with the Wisconsin DNR.
He noted that tricolored bat populations in Wisconsin, particularly the southern and southwestern parts of the state, have seen a “rapid decline” in the past eight years.
“To this day, we still go to (hibernation) sites that previously had good numbers of tricolored bats, and we’re finding zero on the board,” he said.
The original Grant County site where the fungus was detected historically housed more than 1,100 bats, including 60 to 80 tricolored bats, White said. Now, yearly surveys are finding about 10 or fewer bats at the site.
Shepherd said work is underway to develop treatments for white-nose syndrome, such as vaccines or fungicides, although such treatments could prove challenging to administer. Conservation officials are focused on improving bats’ summer habitats and preventing the spread of the fungus by reminding cavers to decontaminate their clothes and equipment before entering a different cave site.
“This is something that’s not going away, so (listing the tricolored bat as endangered) hopefully will help protect this bat and the areas it uses both in the summer and in the winter,” White said.
A press release states the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will announce a final decision on whether the bat will be placed on the endangered species list within 12 months.
