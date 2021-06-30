MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Estimated costs for the new Jackson County Jail have increased significantly since voters approved a $5.9 million bond measure in March to pay for its construction.
At that time, total costs were estimated at $6.2 million for the 30-bed facility to be built on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The county intended to cover the additional costs with approximately $300,000 in the county’s capital improvement fund.
Because of an increase in material costs brought about by the pandemic, the estimated price tag has jumped to $6.87 million.
County Supervisor Jack Willey said the county board “is still in a bit of a state of shock” after learning of the projected increase at a recent work session.
However, he said the project remains on schedule.
“The jail will be built,” he said. “We’ll just have to see where we can come up with the additional revenue.”
John Hansen, president and owner of Midwest Construction Consultants, which is managing the project, said the company “felt it was appropriate” to adjust the estimate based on soaring prices for materials such as steel and concrete.
However, he hopes market conditions will “level out” by the time the project goes out to bid this fall.
“We’re hoping we can bring it in under that, but we need to be prepared to experience that,” he said. “... That way, we’re prepared to understand what we might have to give.”
Hansen said the project is on track to go out for bid in early November, with plans to break ground in March 2022 and complete construction by early 2023.
A fall bid is advantageous to the county, Hansen said. Not only will material costs hopefully decrease by November, the county will also have all winter to receive materials and can avoid construction delays due to pandemic-related supply-chain issues.
“This gives us a six-month period to have materials come in and maintain a good schedule,” he said.
He said his company also plans to put the project out to bid along with the Maquoketa Together We Build outreach center project, which will house offices of the Jackson County Fair and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Jackson County.
He hopes bidding the two projects together will garner more competitive bids.
“The contractor would be able to do both projects and save time ... so it would be more attractive to the contractors,” he said.
Willey said county officials plan to wait until the end of the fiscal year to analyze the county’s ending balances and decide if they can set aside additional money for the capital improvement fund.
“We’ll deal with the financial aspects as we move along,” he said. “We’re looking at a couple things that might help cut some costs, but that’s just in the exploring stages.”
He said if necessary, the county may trim costs in the furnishing of the jail, including the sheriff’s office and kitchen.