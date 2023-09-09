The air was full of the squeal of bike brakes and scrape of skateboards on concrete in the Historic Millwork District Saturday as hundreds turned out for the return of a popular extreme sports event.
A temporary skatepark was erected for the occasion, known as Bloktoberfest, which was attended by dozens of area bikers, skaters and more in addition to their cheering crowd. Saturday marked the third time it was held in Dubuque.
It was hosted by the OAS Foundation, a local nonprofit that promotes action sports as a path toward personal growth. Proceeds go back to the group, which is responsible for Olliewood Action Sports indoor skate park at 3125 Cedar Crest Ridge.
Recommended for you
“A lot of people think extreme sports are intimidating, but once you get in there and meet people, the skate park is one of the greatest places to be,” said OAS fundraising co-director Andrea Ternes. “We want to share that with the community.”
DeAnna Konitzer, of Dubuque, was an accidental attendee of Saturday’s event. She said she saw the commotion while attending the nearby Dubuque Farmers Market and decided to check it out.
She expressed admiration at the competitors' various flips and tricks, remarking that it was likely even tougher than it looked.
“People look at (skating) like it’s a juvenile activity, but it actually takes a lot of skill and balance,” she remarked as a rider flew into the air behind her.
The event included opportunities for participants of all skill levels with both competitive and open sessions on the newly constructed ramps.
Bloktoberfest also feature a variety of other activities, booths and food. Several vendors were related to biking or skating while others were set up by local businesses in the Millwork District.
“This really benefits all the different businesses down here,” remarked Adam Kieffer, owner of nearby Adam’s Dance Connection. “It’s more exposure for people who otherwise wouldn’t know to open the door and come visit.”
Attendees of all ages milled about the event. Several activities were set up exclusively for kids, including a bounce house and mural painting. Kids’ yoga was held at the intersection of 10th and Washington streets, held after a longer adult session.
Viviana Castañeda-Henkel, 12, said she was equally excited for the yoga and the open skate reserved for women and girls. Viviana visits Olliewood Action Sports frequently, where she skates and rides BMX.
“It’s just fun to move your body and be involved in a sport like this,” she said, proudly wearing a shirt with the Olliewood logo. “I hope more people see this and start doing it, too.”