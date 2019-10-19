Iowa economic officials on Friday approved tax credits for a trio of redevelopment projects in the area, including one that would transform the oldest building in Dubuque’s Millwork District into a new bar and restaurant.
Iowa Economic Development Authority members approved a tax credit of up to $200,000 to Rouse & Dean Foundry Bldg LLC. The credit is for a revamp of the building at 990 Washington St., commonly referred to as the Alamo Building.
Rouse & Dean Foundry Bldg LLC is registered to the Gronen family, which owns and operates a redevelopment and property management firm with multiple facilities in the Millwork District.
President John Gronen said the Alamo Building previously has been used by companies including Caradco and Eagle Window & Door. More recently, it has housed construction equipment.
“These tax credits matter,” Gronen said. “They are there to help repurpose a building just like this, which is an important part of our downtown fabric and the Millwork fabric.”
State documents state the building “is envisioned as a new restaurant/bar that is a lively, year-round focal point and gathering space.”
Nancy Kann, tenant development director for Gronen Properties, explained that a lease has not been finalized for the property. However, she hopes to find a tenant and use that “fits the vision.”
“It is such an important building in the district,” she said. “It is a key corner for pedestrian traffic and retail traffic.”
The 5,400-square-foot structure was constructed between 1872 and 1884, according to state documents. According to the IEDA, redeveloping the building would cost more than $3 million.
Overall, the IEDA awarded more than $9 million in tax credits to 19 projects throughout the state.
State officials also awarded up to $90,000 in tax credits to MetX LLC. Details about this project were scarce and did not include an address for the redeveloped property.
Last year, the state awarded similar benefits for the redevelopment of the former Metz Manufacturing Co. building at 1690 Elm St. The building will house a medical campus that includes Crescent Community Health Center.
Developer Gary Carner, of Metx LLC, did not return multiple phone calls from the Telegraph Herald.
The IEDA also awarded up to $300,000 in tax credits for the Mitchell-Maskrey Mill building in Maquoketa. Located on East Pleasant Street in the downtown district, the building is a former flour mill.
State documents indicate that a reuse of the building would involve a lower-level bar and entertainment venue, a second-floor catering and event venue and third-floor apartments.
David Heiar, senior adviser for Jackson County Economic Alliance, emphasized that these tax credits represent the “first piece of financing” for the project.
“It is probably one of the oldest buildings in downtown Maquoketa,” he said. “(Its redevelopment) would retain a part of history and find a new use for a magnificent old building.”