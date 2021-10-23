Police said a Dubuque man already accused of injuring a baby and sexually abusing a minor in two separate cases now faces another unrelated sex crime charge.
Nicholas F. Beversdorf, 19, of 931 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging lascivious acts with a child.
Court documents state that a girl younger than 15 recently reported that she and Beversdorf had been in contact since late last year and that he had “been enticing her to engage in a sex act.”
“Beversdorf tells (the girl) about his sex life and solicits her to engage in such acts with him,” documents state.
Earlier this week, Beversdorf was arrested in an unrelated case on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse-statutory rape, enticing a minor younger than 16 for a sexual purpose and indecent contact with a child.
Court documents state that Beversdorf sexually abused a different girl younger than 15 earlier this year.
Beversdorf also was arrested in September on charges alleging abuse of a baby. In that incident, he now faces six counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
Court documents state that officers responded on Aug. 20 to the home of Cheyenne L. Taylor-Kunkel, 22, of 3230 Getty Terrace, No. 204. Taylor-Kunkel reported that a 1-year-old girl had been injured while in Beversdorf’s care.
Police said Beversdorf reported that he believed the baby’s injuries resulted from her falling off a plastic slide, hitting a book and then a table leg.
Police executed a search warrant on Beversdorf’s cellphone. Documents state that investigators found videos that showed Beversdorf choking the baby twice, carrying her by her hair, biting her head and throwing her across the room onto a couch or bed.