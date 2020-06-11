MCGREGOR, Iowa -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources this morning released information about a successful search over the weekend to locate an injured, deaf woman in Pikes Peak State Park.
The woman's name was not released.
Authorities were alerted at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday that "of a deaf woman that was lost and possibly injured" in the park in rural McGregor, according to a press release. The responding agencies included the DNR, MarMac Police Department, MarMac emergency responders, Clayton County Sheriff's Department and a Clayton County conservation officer.
"As crews searched the trails, they would stop to listen as dispatch had instructed the deaf woman to play music loudly on her phone to help anyone nearby locate her," the release states.
DNR Park Manager Matt Tschirgi, a Clayton County deputy and a county conservation officer located the woman "deep in a ravine."
"The woman was able to communicate that her ankle was in pain so they provided her immediate medical attention and then used a stretcher to help her out of the 500-foot-high bluff until an ATV was able to access her," the release states.
The DNR reminds hikers to stay on the trails marked with signage, to never hike alone and to always carry a cellphone or way of communication and water to stay hydrated.