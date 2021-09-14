Sorry, an error occurred.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A concert scheduled for this week at a Jackson County venue has been postponed due to COVID-19.
The David Huckfelt and Pieta Brown show originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 14, at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers has been rescheduled for May 28, 2022, according to a social media post by the venue.
The post states that the show was rescheduled due to rising COVID-19 cases across the Midwest.
Pre-sale tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date, and all refund requests will be honored, according to the post.
Visit codfishhollowbarnstormers.com for more information.
