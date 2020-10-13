GALENA, Ill. – Trick or treating has been canceled in Galena this year.
During their regular meeting on Sept. 28, Galena City Council members voted, 5-2, to deny a motion asking for trick or treating to take place in the city. City council members Marc McCoy and Jerry Kieffer voted in favor of allowing it.
Galena has already had several Halloween-themed events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the annual Halloween Parade held downtown.
Trick or treating in Galena typically takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.