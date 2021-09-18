ASBURY, Iowa — The City of Asbury hasn’t yet committed to a renovation of The Meadows Golf Club, but officials are moving toward a decision and seeking to work with an architect.
At a City Council work session this week, council members were tasked with giving city staff direction on whether to move forward with acquiring detailed architectural plans and specifications. The council generally agreed to do so and is expected to vote on a contract with an architectural firm at an upcoming meeting.
The designs would outline how to turn the golf club into a year-round facility, potentially with golf simulators. They also would give the council a better idea of how much a renovation would cost.
“All they are trying to do is to get real numbers to understand the benefits and all the options,” Mayor Jim Adams said. “We’re trying to do our homework and understand how much this all will cost.”
Current estimates prepared by Origin Design indicate that maintenance needs of the current facility would cost about $455,000, while a renovation could range from $1 million to $2.1 million.
“When we have firm bidding information in hand, then the council can make a decision of where they want to go,” Adams said.
A decision on whether to go out for bids could be made by January 2022.
If the city goes forward with the plan, renovations would be financed with an internal loan from the city’s general fund that would be repaid through tax increment financing.
Meadows General Manager Jeremy Hawkins said the project has three main goals. The first is repairs, including addressing issues with cedar siding, doors, windows and water damage to the deck.
“No. 1, the building is 25 years old, and it just needs some maintenance,” Hawkins said.
The layout of the building also could be improved, Hawkins said, noting that the entrance to the club used by golfers could be more convenient.
The third item is the one that would change the club’s business model.
Currently, the club can be rented out for wedding receptions and other events. During an Aug. 24 meeting, the council voted, 4-1, with Council Member Russ Domeyer as the only opposing vote, to stop offering banquets at the club at the end of 2022.
Hawkins said that though the club does turn a profit on banquets, it is looking to turn to more profitable, golf-based activities.
“Golf simulators have been what has risen to the top,” Hawkins said.
One of the design elements architects will look at is the placement of three golf simulators, which could be used by golfers even during the winter.
“It would make us a year-long facility,” Hawkins said. “It is our belief that these are going to become almost an expected amenity.”