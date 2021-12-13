A Breakfast with Santa event will be held next weekend in Dubuque.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Dec. 19, at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.

The cost of admission is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for kids 4 and younger.

Santa will greet kids and pose for photos from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, tater tots, eggs, apple sauce, orange juice, milk and coffee.

