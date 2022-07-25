Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Potosi, Wis., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
Sisters who grew up in Potosi have opened a store together on Main Street.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In addition to this update from Potosi, Wis., we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
Sisters who grew up in Potosi have opened a store together on Main Street.
A Little Bit of Everything opened at the end of May at 108 N. Main St., across the street from Potosi Village Hall and Police Department. The store is operated under Hometown Sisters LLC, which was started by Potosi natives and sisters Becky Burbach, Betty Leeser and Anita Blindert.
“We always wanted a business and talked about having a business individually,” Burbach said. “The opportunity came up for a building, and it all kind of fell into place to own a business together.”
Burbach said the sisters have thrown out ideas for other ventures under Hometown Sisters LLC, but they plan to focus on their store for the time being.
A Little Bit of Everything focuses on gifts and craft items, and new merchandise is brought out frequently. Some items are antiques owned by the sisters’ mother, and they also will sell some of their collector items, such as Precious Moments and collector Barbies.
Burbach noted that the store also sells succulents and floral arrangements that she puts together, and she is teaching her sisters how to make the arrangements as well.
“People comment when they come into the store on the variety of items that we have,” Burbach said. “They say, ‘Oh, you really do have a little bit of everything.’”
Burbach said she and her sisters look forward to being a part of the Potosi community in a new way, including helping to revitalize Main Street.
“Potosi is really evolving and branching out in different areas like tourism, and a lot of different, exciting things are happening there. And we’re happy to be a part of it,” she said. “(Working with my sisters) is the best part of it. We’re getting to spend time together and have fun together. It’s bringing us even closer than we’ve been before.”
A Little Bit of Everything is open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The store can be reached at 608-763-2223 and found on Facebook.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.