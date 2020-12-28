A request for post-conviction relief has been denied for a former Dubuque man sentenced to life in prison for participating in a robbery and fatal shooting.
Imere D. Hall, now 22, was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the April 2016 robbery in which Collin A. Brown, 21, was killed.
Authorities said Hall, Eric D. Campbell Jr. and Tacari T. Minifee were robbing Brown at gunpoint at Brown’s mobile home in Key West. Minifee fatally shot Brown as he fled.
Both Hall and Minifee were convicted by juries of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Both received the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Campbell was convicted by a jury of first-degree robbery and voluntary manslaughter, rather than first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Hall unsuccessfully appealed his conviction on the grounds that he wasn’t knowingly involved in the robbery or shooting and that life imprisonment without parole was cruel and unusual punishment.
He then filed a post-conviction relief application seeking a new trial based on several arguments, including ineffective trial counsel, false testimony by two co-defendants and a lack of evidence that he provided aid during the crimes.
Those arguments were found by Judge Michael Shubatt to be unsupported by evidence.
For example, the judge noted that while co-defendant Corby L. Yager testified that Hall wasn’t involved in the initial planning of the robbery, “Yager was not in the trailer at the time of the robbery and, thus, had no personal knowledge as to what part Hall played.”
The judge also noted that during Hall’s trial, the evidence presented against him included “the testimony of multiple witnesses who placed Hall at the scene (despite his initial denials to law enforcement and his own attorneys), video evidence of Hall being at the scene and one witness who testified that Hall held a gun to her head during the robbery.”
Yager took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against her co-defendants, including Hall. She was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery.
In the wake of the post-conviction-relief application being dismissed, Hall’s attorneys already filed a notice of appeal.