EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The president and CEO of Crescent Electric Supply Co. will retire next year, the company announced Wednesday morning.
Martin “Marty” Burbridge has served in that role since 2008, according to a press release. He will retire effective April 1.
Headquartered in East Dubuque, Crescent Electric is one of the largest electric supply distributors in the country, with more than 140 locations in 26 states, the release states.
Burbridge started with the company in sales in 1978 in Davenport, Iowa. From 1985 to 2008, he held positions including branch manager, district manager and “varying officer roles.”
The release notes his involvement in acquisitions by the company, as well as being “instrumental in the development and evolution of two different national account organizations.”
“I have spent 41-plus years at Crescent Electric, and for the past few, I have focused very closely on where the organization is going and what we would need in leadership to make that happen,” Burbridge said in the release. “We have built one of the industry’s best executive teams to provide the guidance necessary to deliver on our growth objectives.”
The company’s board of directors has formed a search committee to fill the opening and “expect to identify a successor for the position in early 2020,” the release states.