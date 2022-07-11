MENOMINEE, Ill. — Brothers Bernard Soat, 85, and Victor Soat, 83, have led parallel lives — growing up in East Dubuque, Ill., serving in the military, spending long careers at John Deere Dubuque Works and marrying their hometown sweethearts.
Bernard and his wife, Dorothy, 82, of East Dubuque, and Victor and his wife, Esther, 80, of Menominee, Ill., will celebrate 60 years of marriage this year.
Victor and Esther married first, on July 21, 1962, with Bernard serving as his brother’s best man.
Bernard and Dorothy followed just two months later on September 29, with Victor returning the favor of being his brother’s best man.
Victor and Esther met when a co-worker of Esther’s and her boyfriend introduced them. The matchmaking couple set them up for their first date at Moonlight Gardens in East Dubuque.
“That was the first night we met,” Victor said. “And then it took me two weeks to call and ask her out again.”
Esther laughed as she said that, while Victor seemed smitten with her, she was smitten with his boat.
“I wanted to go out on the boat,” she said. “That was the big attraction at first, I guess.”
Bernard and Dorothy met in downtown East Dubuque, a typical hang-out place for young people in the late ‘50s.
“I was with my friend Marilyn, and she knew Bernard, so that was how the connection was made,” Dorothy said. “Then we saw each other again at Riverside Bowl, and that’s where we would see each other more often.”
Even though the couples were dating around the same time, it wasn’t until Esther and Dorothy became sisters-in-law that they got to know each other.
“Bernard proposed at Christmas — Christmas Eve,” Dorothy said. “We went to midnight Mass, and when we got back, he proposed.”
But the couple barely had time to celebrate before Bernard was sent overseas.
“He was in the military then,” Dorothy said. “So he left and didn’t come back for two years.”
Victor already had finished his military service, so when Bernard returned, both couples married.
Victor and Esther built a house on land they acquired from Esther’s parents, on the farm where Esther had grown up as one of 11 children. Dorothy, who was one of eight from a farm family in Sherrill, Iowa, and Bernard bought a house in East Dubuque.
Victor spent more than 30 years at John Deere, and Esther was a stay-at-home mom before a 22-year hospitality career at Sinsinawa Mound. The couple had five children — Marty, Tim, A.J., Ben and Tina. They have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Bernard put in more 30 years at John Deere, and Dorothy was a stay-at-home mom who volunteered in the St. Mary Catholic School cafeteria for more than 40 years. The couple had four children — Mike, Dan, Renee Johll and Amy Benson. They have seven grandchildren.
Ben Soat, of Menominee, the youngest of Victor and Esther’s sons, remembers a father who was organized and strict, but fair, and a mother who was always there for them.
“He wanted everything a certain way, and he taught us how to do it right,” he said. “And mom was a stay-at-home mom and took care of everything that needed taking care of.”
He said he and his three brothers shared a bedroom with two double beds for much of his childhood and would sleep downstairs on hot summer nights.
“Five kids, one bathroom -- I don’t know how we did it,” he said. “We tease my mom and dad all the time about how they waited until we all moved out before getting a riding lawn mower and air-conditioning.”
Amy Benson, of Galena, Ill., Bernard and Dorothy’s youngest daughter, remembers a mother whose passion in the kitchen was unmatched.
“It was such a great childhood,” she said. “We came home every day, and she’d have something baked. We always had something homemade at home at all times. She’d bake cakes for people’s birthdays and anniversaries. She never sold them. She just did it.”
Bernard enjoyed woodworking as a hobby and would make decorations for each of his children for Christmas and Easter.
“He did that for years,” Amy said. “I still have all of mine.”
Amy said the one thing she remembers most about her dad was that he never forgot a special day.
“He always remembered to give my mom something for Valentine’s Day or her birthday or their anniversary or Mother’s Day,” she said. “He never forgot things like that.”
Victor and Esther know their children are making some plans to celebrate their 60th anniversary, but Bernard and Dorothy are keeping it low-key.
“We celebrated our 50th big time,” Dorothy said.
The Soats all said they have made their marriages work through faith in God, patience, not sweating the obstacles and, on occasion, some compromises.
“She gave in a lot to me,” Victor joked. “But really, I couldn’t have done better. She’s been perfect for me. I just love her so much.”
But it is big brother Bernard who might have it all figured out.
“The secret is, it’s a new day the next day,” he said. “You start all over, and you work everything out. And you ask the Lord to help you.”
