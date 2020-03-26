Dancing with the Stars, Dubuque Style has postponed its 11th annual event until Aug. 29 at Five Flags Theater.
It originally was slated for June 6. Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce officials said they hope the delay will enable its 10 local participants to continue fundraising on behalf of area nonprofits at a later time.
“We felt that since the stars couldn’t host fundraising events and people are just not purchasing tickets or donating due to uncertainty, that it is much better for the show to move to Aug. 29,” wrote chamber Senior Vice President Barry Gentry in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “We want everyone to have the best experience possible without additional stress due to our current situation in today’s world.”
Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date.