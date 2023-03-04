Adding restrooms and other amenities to Jackson Park is one of several new parks projects the City of Dubuque is proposing.

On Monday, Dubuque City Council will be asked to approve issuing a request for proposal to hire a consultant to lead the design, development and construction management of six parks projects, including making improvements to Jackson Park, constructing three new parks in the city and replacing playground equipment at two existing parks.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.