Adding restrooms and other amenities to Jackson Park is one of several new parks projects the City of Dubuque is proposing.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council will be asked to approve issuing a request for proposal to hire a consultant to lead the design, development and construction management of six parks projects, including making improvements to Jackson Park, constructing three new parks in the city and replacing playground equipment at two existing parks.
The total cost of all of the projects, including the consulting fees, is estimated at $1.5 million. All of the projects would likely be completed by July 31, 2024.
The most notable project would involve a $560,000 investment in Jackson Park to construct restrooms and other amenities. Community members would be asked by the city what they would like those new amenities to include.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the project has been on the radar for years, and the city now intends to issue a general obligation bond to pay for the improvements.
“This is something that our Parks and Recreation Commission felt for a long time was very important,” Ware said. “It’s an important area in the community.”
Chuck Harris, president of the North End Neighborhood Association, said the improvements to Jackson Park are a long time coming.
“I think it is key to making a community feel like a community,” Harris said. “Restrooms especially will be appreciated, I think.”
The planned three new parks would be developed primarily around new subdivision developments with one located at the northwest intersection of Stone Valley and Chesterfield Drive, another between Bald Eagle Court and Golden Eagle Drive and the third located just north of North Westbrook Drive.
The development of the three parks is estimated to cost a collective $705,000. The three projects would be entirely paid for using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Ware said the amenities in the new parks would largely be determined through community engagement.
Lastly, the city would spend $156,500 at Louis Murphy Park and $85,000 at Madison Park to replace aging playground equipment, which would be funded through city sales tax revenues and DRA funds.
City Council Member Ric Jones said the parks projects, particularly the planned improvements to Jackson Park, are good investments by the city.
“Jackson Park has tons of people down there every single day,” Jones said. “It’s exciting to see all these projects moving forward.”
