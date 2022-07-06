A proposed housing development along the Northwest Arterial cleared a major hurdle Tuesday night, despite ongoing concerns from neighbors living near the project site.
City Council members voted, 7-0, to rezone 76 acres of the 80-acre property located between the Northwest Arterial and 32nd Street from agricultural to single-family residential, with the stipulation that the developer conduct a traffic impact study for the planned housing development on the property.
The decision follows multiple lengthy discussions by council members over how the zoning request for the proposed housing development should be handled.
Switch Homes, the developer for the property, intends to construct 105-single family homes and two multi-residential structures on the property. The homes planned for the development will range in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet. The homes will use LED lighting and materials made from recycled content, come pre-wired for an electric vehicle charging station and be preengineered for solar panel installations.
The original plan for the development includes an entry point from 32nd Street that also would be connected to Tiffany Court, along with a right-turn-only entry from the Northwest Arterial.
Early last month, City Council members expressed concerns about the development after hearing from residents living near the project site about the potential negative traffic impacts. At that meeting, council members voted, 4-2, to require the traffic study in order for the single-family residential zoning request to be approved. That motion required a new public hearing be scheduled for the zoning request.
At their meeting on June 20, council members voted to rezone a 4-acre portion of the 80-acre development site from agricultural to multi-family residential.
On Tuesday, several residents living on Tiffany Court continued to voice their concerns about the development and its potential traffic impact.
They asked the City Council to consider constructing a roundabout or traffic light intersection on the Northwest Arterial that grants left- and right-turn access to residents who would live in the proposed housing development.
“Let’s transport ourselves into the future,” said Eric Lucy, who lives on Tiffany Court. “If the city decides to approve the development without appropriate access and you do just the minimum, you are going to have congested and unsafe traffic flow.”
A report by the city’s engineering department recommended not pursuing a roundabout along the arterial and estimated it could cost $2.5 million to $3 million to build one.
Matthew Mulligan, the head of Switch Homes, also spoke to council members on Tuesday and expressed his frustration over the council delaying the rezoning request, claiming that the extra time taken to discuss the issue has increased the cost of the project by $65,000 and delayed the start of construction from late 2022 to sometime in 2023.
“What has been discussed regarding the entries and exits is smoke where there is no fire,” Mulligan said, later adding, “There is no fruit coming from this.”
Despite the unanimous vote, council members offered mixed perspectives on their handling of the zoning request.
Council Member David Resnick said he appreciates that the traffic study will take place to properly address the concerns of residents living near the project site.
“The traffic study is not superfluous,” Resnick said. “I think it’s really important.”
But Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he fears the council’s handling of the zoning request could impact the willingness of developers to invest in Dubuque and insisted that the concerns regarding the project’s traffic impact could be addressed later without delaying rezoning.
“There’s a process for this, and that process matters,” he said. “If we don’t follow that process, we risk losing the trust of residents and developers.”
