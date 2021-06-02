Continuing restoration work is taking place this year at a Dubuque County nature preserve ahead of the anniversary of the site’s discovery.
Dubuque County Conservation staff and volunteers have been working on clearing out wooded vegetation at Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve, 18062 Walking Way, since last summer and will continue doing so this year.
Conservation staff are also currently planning a 40th anniversary celebration for June 10 to commemorate the day the site’s Native American burial mounds were discovered.
“It’s been one of the smaller areas we manage, and it kind of gets forgotten about,” Nick Banwarth, Dubuque County Conservation natural resource technician, said.
He said the mounds were first found by Iowa Department of Transportation workers who were looking to reroute U.S. 52. It’s likely Native American tribes made the mounds by hauling large amounts of soil up a steep hill, and Banwarth noted that they would’ve only had the tools they could make to help with the job.
After the discovery of the 32 mounds, he said the land fell under the ownership of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, who asked county conservation to manage the property.
Having groups of volunteers go to the mound site to clear out unwanted vegetation has been the best way to preserve the site’s land, Banwarth said. Preservation work has focused on getting rid of wooded vegetation, with the goal of returning the land to its natural prairie habitat.
“It still has a little work to go, but we’ve made huge strides in where I want to see it eventually,” Banwarth said.
Taylor Schaefers, of Dubuque, has been one of the volunteers helping clear out the preserve since last year. A teacher at Jefferson Middle School, she said she started a Restoration Club during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many high school and college students took part in the work, she said.
“It’s crazy how much this has all changed in the past year,” Schaefers said as she walked to the mounds with a large pair of clippers. “If you came last year and waited a whole year to come back, you wouldn’t recognize it.”
Banwarth said he sometimes has a hard time wrapping his head around the fact that the mounds have been in place for hundreds of years before the site’s large oak trees began growing.
“Just imagine doing that climb over and over again with as much soil as you can carry,” he said.
Future volunteer restoration days can be found on the Dubuque County Conservation Facebook page, as well as more information on the Little Maquoketa River Mounds 40th anniversary celebration.