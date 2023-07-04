While the Salvation Army is known for assisting the victims of disasters, local members know the police and firefighters responding to those disasters sometimes need help as well.
That’s why Salvation Army of Dubuque, after four years of fundraising, recently purchased a new emergency disaster services vehicle.
Cindy Kohlmann, communications and outreach director for the Dubuque Salvation Army, said the truck will primarily be used as an emergency disaster services canteen, providing food, drinks and any other aid required by first responders on scene during prolonged disasters, such as floods, fires or storms.
“A lot of times when we think of disasters, we only think of the victims,” Kohlmann said. “They don’t always think about the workers that spend a lot of time on scene.”
David Amick, captain for the local Dubuque branch of the organization, said the Salvation Army previously loaded up one of its passenger vans and some personal vehicles to provide canteen services to disaster sites, but the process was often seen as cumbersome and time consuming.
The newly purchased vehicle is equipped with a refrigerator and freezer, meaning it can rush to the scene of a disaster in a fraction of the time and allow Salvation Army members to begin offering aid sooner.
“It’s a really nice truck,” Amick said. “To the best of my knowledge, this is a first for us.”
Officials with the local Salvation Army branch began fundraising for the vehicle in 2019. Thanks to two sizable donations from the DRA and Dubuque County, along with a matching donation from the Salvation Army Central Territorial Headquarters, the Dubuque branch secured the $150,000 needed to purchase the vehicle.
Along with providing canteen services, Amick said the vehicle also will be used as a mobile food pantry and will carry Salvation Army members during parades.
He added that the vehicle still requires volunteers willing to man it during disasters, and the Salvation Army is currently accepting applicants willing to undergo canteen services training. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by calling 563-556-1573.
Tom Berger, director of emergency management for Dubuque County, said the new emergency disaster services vehicle will be an invaluable asset to police and firefighters who can sometimes spend significant time at the scene of a local disaster.
“It’s a great asset to the community and the emergency responders,” Berger said. “We need to watch the responders and make sure they are getting support.”