Salvation Army truck
The Salvation Army of Dubuque’s new emergency disaster services vehicle will primarily be used as a canteen.

While the Salvation Army is known for assisting the victims of disasters, local members know the police and firefighters responding to those disasters sometimes need help as well.

That’s why Salvation Army of Dubuque, after four years of fundraising, recently purchased a new emergency disaster services vehicle.

