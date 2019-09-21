FARLEY, Iowa — There will be two contested races for Western Dubuque Community School Board this fall.
Board President Jessica Pape is being challenged by newcomer Michael Clasen for the District 2 seat. Newcomers Nancy Fett and Jeff Wolf will face off for the District 4 seat.
John Lembezeder, who currently holds the District 4 seat, opted not to seek re-election, while District 5 incumbent Chad Vaske was the only person to file for his seat
The shape of Iowa school board races firmed up this week when the filing period came to a close for the Nov. 5 election.
Western DubuqueDistrict 2
Pape, 32, of Dyersville, is nearing the end of her first, four-year term on the board. She was prompted to run for another term because she is proud of the work the school district has done.
“I think people really feel like it’s a safe place, and we just hear a lot of really positive comments from the students who attend that there’s no other place they’d rather be,” she said
District officials will need to continue to focus on its growing student population, Pape said. That means making sure students have the facilities they need but also that the district maintains its family, small-town atmosphere, she said.
Clasen, 42, of Dyersville, said his focus as a board member would be on three areas: making sure students are ready for college and life after high school, ensuring the district offers the classes that students need and continuing to be mindful of how the district expands its facilities as enrollment rises.
He said he sees serving on the school board as an opportunity to make an impact as an alumnus of the district.
“I feel like they’re doing a good job,” he said. “My point in running is not that I feel like they’re doing anything wrong. I feel like my traits that I could bring to the table will help them be better.”
District 4
Fett, 51, of Peosta, said she would like to see the district continue moving in a positive direction. Fett unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives last year and noted that education was one of the priorities of her campaign.
She said the district needs to continue thoughtfully looking at future needs as enrollment grows and schools expand and to keep the long-term picture of the district in mind.
“I just want to be a part of continually making it better with an eye on (being) future-oriented, where we see ourselves in 15 years in terms of numbers and space and quality,” she said.
Wolf, 40, of Peosta, said he, likewise, wants to be part of maintaining the district’s positive direction. He also served on the school board in Lancaster, Wis., before moving to Iowa about 10 years ago and believes the experience would suit him well on the WD board.
Some areas Wolf thinks are important for the district to focus on are diversity and inclusion and support for district faculty.
“Western Dubuque is a good district doing great things, and everything is pointing up, so (I’m) just trying to be a part of maintaining that and seeing where we can improve,” Wolf said.
Other districtsHere is how races for other local school boards shaped up:
Andrew
Open seats: 3
Candidates who filed:
- Shauna Barton (i)
- Jillian Rockwell
- Courtney Veach (i)
- Yvonne Weimerskirch is not running for re-election.
Bellevue
Open seats: 3
Candidates who filed:
- Rhonda Anderson
- Kevin Lundin (i)
- Jacob Ohlert
- Marty Ploessl
- Josh Richter
- Janet Sieverding (i)
- Matt Wedeking
- Martha Montgomery-Henning is not running for re-election.
Central
Open seats: 3
Candidates who filed:
- NiCole Dennler (i)
- Suzy Hilgerson (i)
- Michael Whittle (i)
Clayton Ridge
Open seats: 4
Candidates who filed:
- Christine Aulwes (i)
- Alicia Helle (i)
- John Heying (i)
- Ellen Johnson (i)
- Dennis Roth
Easton Valley
Open seats: 1 seat each for at-large, District 1, District 2
Candidates who filed:
- At-large: Shey Bauer and Jennifer Weber
- District 1: Matthew Franzen
- District 2: Linda Skoff
- Scott Bormann, Dusty Stoll and Ronald Regenwether are not running for re-election
Edgewood-Colesburg
Open seats: 2
Candidates who filed:
- Jeff Hoeger
- Tammy Kirby
- Travis Gudenkauf and Kenneth Faust did not file for re-election.
Maquoketa
Open seats: 4
Candidates who filed:
(3 candidates for 3 4-year terms)
- Terry Creegan
- Michael Hayward (i)
- Thomas Miller
(Single candidate for 2-year term)
- Mary Herring (i) (2-year term)
Lenke Carson and David Sybesma did not file for re-election.
Maquoketa Valley
Open seats: 1 seat each for Districts 1 and 5
Candidates who filed:
- District 1: Donna Kunde (i)
- District 5: John Zietlow (i)
MFL MarMac
Open seats: 3
Candidates who filed:
- Sharon Greener (i)
- Roberta Hass
- Tonya Meyer (i)
- Collin Stubbs (i)
Monticello
Open seats: 2
Candidates who filed:
- Amanda Brenneman
- John Schlarmann (i)
Dave Melchert did not file for re-election.
West Delaware County
Open seats: 1 seat each for at-large and Districts 1 and 2
Candidates who filed:
- At-large: Bruce Mitchell (i)
- District 1: Sam Milroy
- District 2: Carl Johnson (i)
District 1 incumbent Linda Bessey did not file for re-election.