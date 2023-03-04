BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue’s city administrator intends to resign at the end of June.

City Council members on Monday, March 6, will consider accepting the resignation of Abbey Skrivseth, who also serves as city clerk and treasurer, according to council documents. She has served as city administrator for more than three years, having served as city clerk and treasurer since 2015.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.