With a drink of water, local residents not only are quenching their thirst but also keeping their teeth healthy.
For decades, area residents have benefited from the infusion of fluoride in their local drinking water. A new Iowa law, which went into effect July 1, requires municipalities to give residents 90 days notice if they plan to end fluoridation of their water supply.
While many cities in the tri-state area add fluoride in their water, several do not, including multiple in Dubuque County — though for varying reasons.
“We have never added fluoride to our water,” said Ronnie Kramer, public works director for the City of Epworth. “It’s something the city has never even considered doing as far as I know.”
Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral that has been found to reduce cavities — by at least 25% — in children and adults by creating resistance to acids that cause tooth decay. The use of fluoride in drinking water is promoted by the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that communities aim to have about 0.7 milligrams of fluoride per liter of water.
The City of Dubuque has added fluoride to its water since 1954. Water Department Manager Christopher Lester said the city’s water supply naturally contains about 0.2 milligrams of fluoride per liter, so the city infuses about 0.5 milligrams more through flow-controlled pumps.
Lester said fluoride works to improve health among residents, and its addition is relatively cheap, costing about $10,000 annually. IDPH estimates that for every $1 spent on community fluoridation, $38 is saved in local dental treatment costs.
Other surrounding communities that add fluoride to their water include Galena and East Dubuque in Illinois, Platteville and Lancaster in Wisconsin and Maquoketa, Bellevue and Manchester in Iowa.
Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson said he believes the health benefits of fluoride can be seen readily.
“I grew up in the ‘60s and got a mouth full of cavities,” Carlson said. “My kids grew up in the ‘80s, and some of them don’t have any cavities at all.”
Several cities in the area do not actively add fluoride to their water, and statewide, about 20% of communities do not. Since 2017, 15 Iowa communities totaling more than 25,000 residents have stopped adding fluoride to water, the state Public Health Department reported.
Locally, the City of Dyersville, Iowa, has not added fluoride in its water for at least several decades, said city Public Works Director John Wandsnider. That is because about 0.8 milligrams of fluoride per liter is already infused naturally in the local water supply.
“It occurs underground naturally to the point that we don’t need to do it,” Wandsnider said. “It falls within that sweet spot that is considered healthy.”
Officials in Cascade and Peosta in Iowa also confirmed they do not add fluoride to their water for the same reason.
In Epworth, Kramer said there is a minimal amount of fluoride in the water naturally — less than the recommended 0.7 milligrams per liter — but officials have never chosen to add it due to the cost and their belief that there are health concerns.
“It seems that there is enough research against it as much as there is for it,” Kramer said. “The council has never seen it as important enough to invest in.”
Kramer pointed to concerns over the potential health impacts on children that could occur from adding fluoride to the water, but leading health authorities including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Dental Association and CDC all state that water fluoridation is safe for children.
The CDC in 1999 named the “fluoridation of drinking water” as one of the 10 greatest public health achievements in the U.S. from 1900 to 1999.
Kramer emphasized that he is not a medical professional and that the decision not to add fluoride in the local water supply has been maintained by Epworth City Council members.
For the majority of local cities, fluoride in water is still seen as a positive.
“It’s pretty simple: Fluoride in the water makes your teeth cleaner,” said Mark Moran, Galena city administrator. “It’s no more complicated than that.”