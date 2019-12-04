GALENA, Ill. — A Dubuque man faces criminal charges and multiple traffic citations after a three-state pursuit ended near Galena when his vehicle collided with a squad car.
Two of his passengers were injured.
Adam J. Reinert, 22, of 1090 Kane St., faces two felony counts of aggravated fleeing in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court. He made an initial appearance Tuesday morning when his bond was set at $10,000, and a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 3.
Dubuque County authorities said Reinert likely will face charges in Iowa.
A Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Reinert’s vehicle for speeding at about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Dodge Street near Devon Drive, according to a sheriff’s department press release. Reinert refused to pull over, and a chase began.
Speeds reached 90 mph during the chase, Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
The pursuit proceeded through the Cleveland Avenue and Rush Street areas and continued across Julien Dubuque Bridge into Illinois before continuing to Badger Road and Wisconsin 35 in Grant County, Wis.
The pursuit continued in the Hazel Green, Wis., area and onto Illinois 84, where Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted.
Following the deployment of spike strips — meant to puncture tires — Reinert’s vehicle was struck by a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles.
Kennedy said it was not listed in the incident report whether Reinert’s vehicle hit the spike strips or maneuvered around them.
“(Reinert)’s vehicle was inadvertently struck by our patrol vehicle,” Kennedy said.
Authorities from Dubuque and Jo Daviess counties apprehended Reinert on Illinois 84 near U.S. 20.
Minor injuries were reported to Reinert’s passengers Cheyenne Oyler, 18, who was transported to a local hospital, and Dakota Hoftender, 18, who was treated and released at the scene, according to the release.
In addition to the fleeing charges, Reinert was cited in Jo Daviess County with reckless driving, speeding and driving while his license is revoked.