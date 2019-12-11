U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque, claimed victory Tuesday as House Democrats announced wrapping a deal on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
An iteration of the USMCA, a replacement of the North American Free Trade Agreement of 1994, was approved in 2018 by President Donald Trump. Finkenauer said the final version has been improved significantly thanks to input from House Democrats.
“Although there were some really good intentions in the original USMCA about bringing jobs back home, and really good talking points in regard to that, there wasn’t much enforcement to make that possible,” she said.
The agreement bolsters environmental and labor regulations between the three nations.
“What we saw with the original NAFTA, which I don’t believe was intended but happened, was we lost American jobs,” Finkenauer said. “Companies decided to go to Mexico so they would have lax standards when it came to environmental regulations. They wouldn’t have to update their facilities in the United States. Instead they would move elsewhere.”
During an early October roundtable in Dubuque, Finkenauer said a big snag in USMCA negotiations centered on prescription drug prices. That issue, she said Tuesday, has been addressed in the new USMCA.
“With the original USMCA, there was a drug pricing component put into there that would rise the amount of time these biologic drugs could take to get to generics in Canada and Mexico,” she said. “Because of the drug pricing we have in the United States … a lot of Iowans have been buying their prescription drugs from Canada. It shouldn’t have to be that way.”
The bill still must be passed by the U.S. House and Senate before it can take effect.
Other elected officials representing the tri-state area weighed in as well, issuing statements about the deal:
- “Iowans in every corner of our state have been waiting far too long for Congress to act on the USMCA and now, after months of delay, House Democrats are finally coming on board. ... I’ll be reviewing the updated language, and I’m hopeful we’ll be able to put politics aside and give the hardworking men and women across Iowa and this great nation a huge win.”
- — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
“Today’s announcement on the U.S.-Mexico- Canada Agreement represents real progress for our workers, our farmers and our country. During the past year, I have toured my district, speaking with farmers, labor organizers and local stakeholders about the importance of striking a strong trade agreement.”
- — U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.
- “Mexico and Canada are Iowa’s top two trading partners and are critical to our economy. It’s why I have been calling on Congress to ratify USMCA for over a year. Today’s
- announcement represents a positive step forward for Iowa’s entire economy. USMCA is a strong, balanced, and modern trade agreement that will create opportunities for Iowa families, farmers, manufacturers and small businesses by
- expanding markets for our world-class exports.”
- — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds