Brian Hodgson filled his no-till drill with cereal rye last month, aiming to plant the cover crop on 350 acres during the few days that were dry enough to do so early this fall.
“I’m hoping with the drill to get that earlier soil-to-seed contact,” he said at his farm west of Dubuque. “When you’re getting in later, hopefully this will give those few days or weeks longer to get going. If it does, I’ll think of doing more.”
Cover crops are most often those planted after the harvest of one year’s cash crop and before the onset of winter. They can include cereal grasses — like Hodgson’s rye — but also clovers, radishes, some peas and other grasses. While often not harvested for sale, these offer farmers other benefits.
Hodgson has planted cover crops on at least some of his land for eight years, but for the past two, he has participated in a pilot program of the Catfish Creek Watershed Management Authority, which is a partnership among the cities of Asbury, Centralia, Dubuque and Peosta, Dubuque County and Dubuque Soil & Water Conservation District.
The pilot program is an example of efforts made in the Midwest to control nutrient pollution — especially nitrogen and phosphorus, much of which is linked to agriculture — that enters and is carried down the Mississippi River.
That pollution is causing the Gulf of Mexico’s ballooning “dead zone,” an oxygen-deprived area that cannot sustain marine life.
Since 2013, Iowa has required cities to have a strategy to reduce the nutrients in the effluent from wastewater treatment plants by up to 75%. But the state puts no numerical cap on nutrient levels in effluent released into rivers.
In cities such as Dubuque, solids are removed from wastewater when they arrive at the wastewater treatment plant. To further reduce the nutrient levels in the effluent released from the relatively new Water & Resource Recovery Center in Dubuque would require costly upgrades.
And those upgrades — which presumably would be largely financed by city taxpayers — would not provide a direct benefit to them.
“There’s not truly a benefit to putting something on the end of a pipe to the people living here,” said Eric Schmechel, Dubuque Soil & Water Conservation District urban coordinator. “It benefits people downstream.”
Iowa also has no nutrient limits on “nonpoint sources,” such as farms, relying instead on small incentives to encourage the implementation of voluntary reduction strategies.
Pilot programs such as the nutrient-trading program through the Catfish Creek WMA potentially could help address both points.
Rather than cities such as Dubuque making very expensive changes at their wastewater plants, money could be spent on other ways to stop nutrients from entering waterways via land-use methods, including cover crops.
FARMERS AND COVER CROPS
The benefits of plantings cover crops are myriad, but for many farmers, preventing the erosion of the soil that is key to their livelihood is at the top of the list.
“When we chop corn silage for the cattle, we leave the ground pretty bare there,” Hodgson said. “We wanted to put something down.”
But other benefits have emerged as well.
“There are a lot of other benefits I’ve learned along the way — (solving) compaction issues, improving the health of the soil,” Hodgson said. “But, I was looking for something mostly to prevent erosion. We’re getting a lot of heavy rains anymore. It’s more common. I hate to go out there and see ditches washing across the field. If we can do this to prevent it, that’s great.”
In addition to holding soil in place when rain threatens to wash it away, cover crops increase infiltration into the ground, their roots ushering water down instead of out.
The Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance in southwest Wisconsin is observing benefits as well. Another central benefit of cover crops is their ability to help filter water before it enters nearby waterways.
“Farmers are trying to be a little more conscientious,” said the alliance’s vice president, Steve Carpenter, of Darlington, Wis. “We’re starting to see a lot of advantages there, not just for erosion.”
Jeff Pape is a member of the Hewitt Creek Watershed Group — a group of landowners in the area of the Hickory and Hewitt creeks and north fork of the Maquoketa River north of Dyersville — which he said has encouraged the planting of cover crops for years.
“There’s a cost to it,” he said. “But there are definitely benefits as far as yields and retaining topsoil.”
Those costs are not just monetary.
“It takes a little more management, I would say,” Hodgson said. “I used to put anhydrous in the fall. I do that in the spring now because I don’t want the rye crop taking the nitrogen I put down for the corn. So, it changes some of the ways you do things, but in the end, I think I can see the health improving because of it.”
But the financial costs remain the biggest hurdle for farmers.
“With today’s market situation in farming, a lot of people cut out added expenses that aren’t necessary,” Pape said. “To get people into the cover crops, cost is the factor. We’re a business just like any other.”
The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service helps with millions of dollars, paying up to 25% of a farmer’s cost of planting cover crops.
In Iowa, NRCS grants have increased from $6 million in 2013 to $10.5 million in 2019, resulting in the planting of about 120,000 acres of cover crops this year.
Locally, Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties all reported fewer acres of cover crops covered by those grants, compared to 2015. Clayton County recorded 1,800 acres this year, down from 2,200; Delaware County had 1,111 this year, a decrease of 50 acres; and Dubuque County dropped from 2,600 acres to 2,400.
Meanwhile, Jackson and Jones counties saw notable growth in cover-crop acres covered by the grants in that time frame. Jackson County went from 1,200 to 4,600, while Jones climbed from 200 to 1,400.
To get Dubuque County moving in the right direction, a group of local governments formed Watershed Management Authority. But until recently, the group was unable to help farmers fund cover crop costs.
“One of the most successful WMA programs, it’s safe to say, is in Minnesota,” said Dubuque Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann. “They were ahead of us in setting up their WMAs. The difference is they can levy taxes, so they’re funded. We’re neutered.”
But in 2016, Iowa League of Cities was awarded a federal grant related to trying out nutrient trading and picked Dubuque and Storm Lake as pilot sites.
“The base of the conservation grant the League of Cities got was to research and study Iowa and develop a framework — ‘How would nutrient reduction exchange work in Iowa?’” said City of Dubuque engineering technician Dean Mattoon.
That set up the framework for what would be the pilot program, the stipulations through which landowners could participate.
Then, the City of Dubuque secured $1.4 million in Clean Water State Revolving Fund dollars, to be managed by the Catfish Creek group.
The first more than $500,000 of that went to a stream bank on the south fork of Catfish Creek.
It also set aside $100,000 for cover crops and $100,000 for soil-quality-restoration projects. The group offered a 75% cost share to farmers to implement these strategies.
Since then, about a dozen farmers in Dubuque County have received $20,000 toward cover crops and $35,000 toward restoration projects. That leaves $80,000 more for cover crops and $65,000 for urban soil health initiatives.
“It’s been kind of a word-of-mouth thing,” Schmechel said. “’There’s this program, the goal of that is giving our greenspaces the ability to absorb more water by putting organic matter in the soil.’”
THE TRADE
The idea behind nutrient trading is that instead of investing heavily in infrastructure at treatment plants to take nutrients out of water, a more cost-efficient reduction could be achieved by keeping nutrients from running off parcels into waterways.
The vast majority of such nutrient pollution comes from those nonpoint sources. Mattoon estimates that those sources account for 92% of that pollution.
So, taking action in relation to those sources could have a big impact.
“It became this decision: ‘Do we spend $10 million at the plant and build bricks and mortar?’ which, when you get down to a certain level of reduction, it becomes increasingly difficult to get that for your money,” Mattoon said. “Instead, we would still be getting the reductions in our watersheds, but we would be seeing the effects of it upstream as well with a healthier habitat (and) better stream system.”
The decision was easy for City of Dubuque officials because the state’s nutrient reduction strategy took effect just after construction was completed on the $70 million Water & Resource Recovery Center.
“We could invest money in the plant, but we could also look at investing money in the watershed, and if we saw a similar reduction in nutrients, we would potentially be allowed to implement those,” Goodmann said.
Such plants must have National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permits to operate. With Iowa’s change, cities had to have a reduction plan in place to get those permits from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
WISCONSIN LEADERSHIP
Wisconsin has been a leader in the region for reducing nutrient runoff as well as using cover crops as a way to do it.
In acreage, Iowa was second in the nation with 973,000 acres of cover crops planted in 2017. Illinois was seventh with 708,000 acres and Wisconsin, ninth with 611,000.
But, in terms of percentage of farmable acres planted with cover crops, Wisconsin shines in the region.
In 2017, 8.4% of acres available for cover crops were planted in Wisconsin, compared to 4.1% in Iowa and 3.2% in Illinois.
“We have a lot of different initiatives,” said Karyl Fritsche, of the National Resources Conservation Service office in Prairie du Chien.
In Crawford County, Fritsche said farmers flew on 9,800 acres of cover crops this year via plane — an up-and-coming method — up from 3,800 acres in 2018.
Wisconsin is much stricter with how much phosphorus is allowed in its wastewater plant discharge as well.
“We’re discharging 4 milligrams per liter,” he said. “Wisconsin allows 0.1%.”
Regulations for farmers are getting firmer as well.
“We got a little stricter to meet the regulations,” Carpenter said.”Slopes, nutrients per acres — they’re making us more aware of our environment.”
Carpenter also said that farmers have to want to make the change if a program has a chance at succeeding.
FARMER-LED INITIATIVES
“We have a lot of farms who put cover crops in with no cost share,” Carpenter said. “We’re only taking 50 acres cost-share on 300 acres of cover crops. It’s the right thing to do.”
The Lafayette County farmer group offers members its own cost-share options, in addition to NRCS and funding available through the Lafayette County University of Wisconsin Extension Office.
On the west side of the Mississippi River, Pape said farmers largely have taken it upon themselves to delve into cover crops over the past 15 years in the Hewitt Creek watershed.
Schmechel said that is going to be critical if nutrient trading is going to get off the ground in Iowa.
“It’s getting farmers to lead, getting them to take control of what they want to do — not have the government tell them what to do, but take control,” he said. “We need it to make sense for them. We need their yields to stay high. Like any business, it has to make sense for someone to invest in something.”
Future
A battle over the steps needed to reduce nutrients in water has been fought in the Iowa Legislature for years and continues even after that nutrient-reduction-strategy requirement was implemented for cities.
Many Democrats and some Republicans want a rule with more teeth for farmers and other landowners. But the majority of lawmakers have resisted calls for putting new regulations on the state’s important agriculture industry.
Meanwhile, the pilot programs and cover crop planting have been more difficult in recent years, impacted by the increasingly common heavy rains.
This is the second consecutive year that it has been almost too wet in the fall to plant cover crops.
Hodgson said he previously used cover crop mixes that included radishes. But those need to be planted earlier to make it through the winter.
“This all dovetails with climate change because of the flooding,” Goodmann said. “We just have to be able to hold more water back. At the end of the day, (the Dubuque) floodwall is so high. It was built based on rain events from 1965. We’re all constantly thinking in terms of premitigation.”
By sending water down along their roots, and keeping more organic material in the soil, less water shoots off of fields into waterways if cover crops are implemented.
“The model right now is focused on conservation activities and water-quality practices, but what about the flooding component and drainage component?” Schmechel asked. “We have a lot of cities and towns in Dubuque County that have continuously been flooded in the last 10 years.”
Several pieces are settling into place that could determine the success of the Catfish Creek authority’s pilot program.
One is an ongoing mapping and modeling project of farmland in Dubuque County. The group received a $330,000 Iowa Partners for Conservation grant to conduct the study.
“This targets conservation areas on every farm in Dubuque County,” Schmechel said. “It takes account for soils and slope and cropping history on all of our ground in Dubuque. It shoots out a model that shows you where potential ponds, grassed waterways, buffers, wetlands could go. We’ll be able to print out a landowner map of a parcel north of Dyersville, let’s say, and sit down and communicate.”
In addition to having information to share with the landowners, the model will also tell the group if there are enough cover crop and conservation opportunities on the land to help reduce nutrients enough to count as trading.
“These things are enabling us to make the most cost-effective decisions, to rank projects, to fund things,” Schmechel said.
The mapping model is also the key to the next step in solidifying the legitimacy of the pilot program — a feasibility study update required by the Iowa DNR.
“We can determine if there are even enough practices available on the ground and enough landowners willing to make this thing fly,” Mattoon said.
O’Brien said he has started preparing the update, as it could take two years and is due by 2022.
These are all also advance moves on regulations that locals see coming soon.
“Wisconsin is going to come to Iowa, sooner or later, those numbers and those requirements,” Goodmann said. “We have to be ready for it, keep our heads down and work. Challenges are great, and it’s going to be on us. Cities are going to have to continue to contribute.”