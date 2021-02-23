CUBA CITY, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin community has been recognized for its efforts to turn its downtown into a gathering hub.
Cuba City officials will receive the Connect Communities Award for cities with fewer than 10,000 residents at a virtual ceremony in April during the 30th Wisconsin Main Street Awards.
The city has spent the past three years planning and executing projects to develop its Presidential Plaza between Webster and Calhoun streets.
An extant gravel parking lot is being transformed into a green space with tables, games and a 3-D mural.
Cuba City last received a Main Street award in 2017 for historic preservation and revitalization initiatives.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. administers the Wisconsin Main Street Program, of which Cuba City has been a part since 2014.