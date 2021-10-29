EAST DUBUQUE, Ill.-- The East Dubuque District Library board this week released a statement addressing an ongoing disagreement between the city and the library over a potential easement in the library’s parking lot.
The proposed easement would offer access to the rear of 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave., two properties the city condemned and acquired earlier this year. After library officials refused to grant the city the easement, the city informed the library that it would pursue eminent domain proceedings and has offered $2,500 for the property.
Library board members noted in their statement that the library has an "existing expansion plan" involving the parking spaces in the proposed easement. The library is fundraising for the project, which would add a community room, expanded children’s area, private rooms and more storage space to the facility.
"This plan does not accommodate the library parking lot being used as a private driveway," the statement reads. "The board is of the opinion that the proposed use of eminent domain by the city does not involve a public use of the parcel."
Library board members added that the city's offer does not address their concerns about "permanent liability and cost relating to our property."
"The board also believes that solutions other than providing 'rear access' for the sale of city property by creating an easement over the library parking lot are available," the statement concludes.