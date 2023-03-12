PMD: Tim Leonard
Tim Leonard, of Asbury, Iowa, volunteers at Riverview Center in Dubuque.

Years into his volunteer work with Riverview Center, Tim Leonard sometimes frets about what to say to survivors of abuse.

“I’m always nervous when I get the call to respond,” he said. “But I’ve found that my desire to be there for people and advocate on their behalf and provide some hope in a situation where there might not be much hope gives me the courage to get past myself. It really makes you fall back on your beliefs and that motivation to help others.”

