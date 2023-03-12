Years into his volunteer work with Riverview Center, Tim Leonard sometimes frets about what to say to survivors of abuse.
“I’m always nervous when I get the call to respond,” he said. “But I’ve found that my desire to be there for people and advocate on their behalf and provide some hope in a situation where there might not be much hope gives me the courage to get past myself. It really makes you fall back on your beliefs and that motivation to help others.”
Leonard has been volunteering at Riverview Center’s Dubuque office since completing training four years ago. The nonprofit organization provides services to those who have suffered from domestic abuse and sexual violence in Iowa and Illinois.
“I’ve been very blessed in my life and am always looking for ways to serve and be a blessing to others,” Leonard said.
During his volunteer shifts, Leonard said he is on-call to respond to a hospital when a case of abuse, primarily sexual abuse, has been reported. He said he shares information on resources available to survivors and makes sure the survivors know their rights following the incident of abuse.
“My role is just to be there for the survivor,” Leonard said. “I have no other reason to be there than to support the survivor. I’m there as a person who’s on their side and believes them and tells them it’s not their fault.”
Raechel Miller, Iowa volunteer coordinator with Riverview Center, said Leonard will be honored as Dubuque Volunteer of the Year at the organization’s annual Evening of Light event on April 20. Staff at the Dubuque office selected him for the honor.
“Tim is just so incredible to work with,” Miller said. “He’s always so upbeat. He’s always willing to go support someone in the ER. It does not matter what time it is.”
Miller added that Riverview Center volunteers play an integral part of the nonprofit’s team.
“When it comes to sexual assault, that’s the most underreported crime that we have,” she said. “Knowing so many survivors need assistance, our volunteers are available and ready to support individuals during a hard time and what can be a really dark time. It’s so beneficial to providing well-rounded services.”
Leonard stressed that the training that Riverview Center gives its volunteers inspired confidence in himself during his volunteer work. He added that the nonprofit has many other volunteer opportunities for those who want to aid in the Riverview Center’s mission but do not wish to work directly in hospitals with survivors.
“We’re very blessed as a community to have (Riverview Center),” Leonard said. “They really fill a need. Just showing up for people in their time of need is huge.”
