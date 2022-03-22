Dubuque County officials approved using some federal pandemic relief funding to replace radios used by emergency personnel, a decision opposed by a supervisor who said it failed to address the broader issue of funding for local public safety.
Dubuque County’s receipt of $19 million in federal pandemic relief drew $60 million worth of applications.
On Monday, supervisors approved the use of about $1.06 million to replace 289 aging radios used by local police and fire departments.
Supervisors approved the American Rescue Plan Act funding request by a 2-1 vote. Supervisor Ann McDonough said she voted against the request because it failed to address a broader issue of funding for emergency radio communications throughout the county.
“I want law enforcement and fire departments to have what they need, but this (resolution) does not fix the issue,” McDonough said.
Some of the radios replaced are used by City of Dubuque police and fire departments.
“Why is the county responsible for the radios,” McDonough asked. “I would have preferred to see this (request) as a work session because this should be a budget item. I am reluctant to ‘kick the can’ on how we’re funding public safety.”
McDonough said approving the request for pandemic relief “commits us to the status quo” on the issue of public safety funding.
Tom Berger, director of Dubuque County Emergency Management, said the radios have been in service since 2011-12, and are used by volunteer fire departments, small-town police officers and both the City of Dubuque fire and police departments.
“The life expectancy of a portable, handheld radio is roughly 10 years,” Berger said.
The radios up for replacement will no longer be supported by the manufacturer in the near future, and Berger said the timing of the purchase now would mean avoiding an upcoming change in pricing that increases the cost by about $347 per radio, which could save $100,462 from the total purchase.
Each radio costs about $3,668.
Berger said emergency personnel radio usage increased during the pandemic, as responders saw an increase in calls for ill residents.
Supervisor Jay Wickham supported the purchase, saying previous members of the Board of Supervisors approved paying for the countywide 911 communications system years ago, and said the federal funding provided a way to benefit public safety.
“I don’t see a reason to wait on this request,” he said.
Supervisors also heard Monday from six organizations seeking federal pandemic relief funding:
- Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, $331,275, for a refrigerated truck, food purchases and other assistance for its monthly food giveaway program.
- Dubuque Main Street, $400,000, for a program to rehabilitate under-utilized or vacant properties to provide for business development and increased housing.
- Four Mounds Foundation, $500,000, for infrastructure needs at its site to accommodate for increased vocational programming.
- Steeple Square, $500,000, for costs associated with a vocational training program.
- Northeast Iowa Community College, $530,000, to support an entrepreneurial resource hub venture that would continue the work of a small business helpline initiative launched upon the advent of COVID-19.
City of Farley/Dubuque County Library District, $3.4 million, to provide 80% of the funding for a new library building in Farley that incorporates a multipurpose community room.