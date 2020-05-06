Authorities said there were no injuries Tuesday when the load in a recycling truck started on fire in Dubuque.
The Dittmer Recycling truck drove to Dubuque Fire Station No. 5, 689 S. Grandview Ave., at about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Esser.
The truck dumped the burning load onto nearby Bradley Street so it could be extinguished by firefighters, Esser said.
After the fire was out, Dittmer employees transferred the material to a container and removed it from the street.