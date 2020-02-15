Question: I recently drove through the intersection of Asbury and John F. Kennedy roads (in Dubuque) and noticed a large pole towering above the treetops behind Walgreens. How long has the pole been there? What is it used for? Who owns it?
Answer: The large pole near the intersection of Asbury and JFK — located near the building that currently houses Weitzel Financial Services and other businesses — is a cellular tower, according to John Hohnecker, who owns the property on which it is located.
He leases the space to U.S. Cellular, which owns the tower. The tower has been in place since 2012, but it likely drew more attention recently because crews were on site upgrading it so U.S. Cellular can provide 5G service, Hohnecker said.
Jeff Schockemoehl, a U.S. Cellular senior network field engineer, wrote in a statement that the tower “has been providing wireless coverage to the west end of Dubuque for nearly eight years.” It was recently upgraded with 5G technology, which he expects will become available to customers early this year.
U.S. Cellular engineers have performed similar upgrades across Iowa.
“We are on a multi-year path to rapidly move across our footprint to bring 5G to as many of our customers as possible over the coming years,” Schockemoehl wrote.
Question: I have a City of Dubuque recycling bin that I never use. How can I get rid of it? Is there somewhere I can turn it in?
Answer: Yellow city recycling bins that residents do not need can be turned in to the Public Works Department at the Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court.
Residents also can call or email the city and ask staff to pick up their extra bins. The Public Works Department can be reached at 563-589-4250 and publicworks@cityofdubuque.org.