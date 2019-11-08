The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Mycal L. Hall, 19, of 897 Yale Court, was arrested at about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Hall assaulted Dashawn M. Drummond, 21, no address provided, at her residence.
- Jerry L. Adams Jr., 80, of 2354 White St., reported the theft of $4,012 and a $400 game console at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday from his residence.
- Iowa Street Market, 1256 Iowa St., reported the theft of $542 and an $18 key between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Monday from the business.
- Eli L. McCauley, 40, of 2205 Francis St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $20,000 between 11 a.m. Oct. 26 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesday from his residence.