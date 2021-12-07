The early surge in demand for a vaccine against COVID-19 among Dubuque County residents in the spring means the majority of residents vaccinated are six months past their second shot, and likely have some waning immunity.
Public health officials recommend a booster for those residents, but remind them that their first and second shots are still protecting them from the most severe symptoms or death from the disease. The waning immunity being discussed nationally, they say, just means those six months and longer from completing their vaccinations are less protected from getting the virus.
As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, 56,233 Dubuque County residents — about 59% of the total population — had been fully vaccinated. But, according to county data, the greater portion of those were vaccinated more than six months ago and their immunity is waning.
The six-month window after completing a vaccination, identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as when immunity begins to wane, means that anyone vaccinated before June has reached that point.
In Dubuque County, the highest numbers of vaccinations were completed in April, followed by March and May.
“That peak was when all of our priority groups were done and it opened up to all the adults who wanted it,” said Dubuque County Public Health Department Director Patrice Lambert.
All told, 47,700 county residents had completed their vaccinations by the end of May. That is nearly 85% of people who had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
“A lot of those people from April and May were eligible for their booster back in October,” said county health department Assistant Director Samantha Kloft.
So, according to the CDC, adults who were vaccinated then should get a booster to maintain the highest immunity.
“The CDC is now recommending boosters for all of those 18 and older,” Lambert said. “In the past, they were just ‘allowing’ them for that group. Some of that might be a concern with some type of a waning immunity that could be taking place. The booster would help get that immunity built back up.”
Why the waning?
Medical Associates Clinics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hendrik Schultz, an infectious disease specialist who also is a member of the Board of Health, said that with many viruses, the average human body can carry immunity for a long time, due to regular exposure.
“Why it works so well is, in your life you’re exposed over and over again — you might not notice anything, but you’re infected all the time. Your memory is refreshed,” he said. “That’s the way it works with most diseases we vaccinate against. Hepatitis A is a great example. It’s ubiquitous, but our systems remember it.”
Schultz said that COVID-19 has proven to be different.
“With COVID, what we’ve learned over the last year and a half is if you do not get exposed to it again, your antibodies go down — not to the extent that you’re completely unprotected, but to the point that you can get to the level where you can be infected again.”
The booster shot, Schultz said, serves as a reminder for a person’s immune system.
“What you can do with the vaccines is highlight the structures you want a response against,” he said. “You can enhance the response. You remind your immune system about that structure, but you also tell your immune system to go full throttle next time it shows up.”
Schultz said people who have not yet received their booster should still feel comfortable knowing that they have a great deal of protection.
“There is newer data out that clearly shows that if you went through the motions with your vaccines, but you are infected, your odds (of mild symptoms and survival) are much better if you’ve been vaccinated than if you have just been infected in the past,” he said.
Missing data
Despite requests for the information from many media outlets, local public health officials and local health care providers, the Iowa Department of Public Health does not track — or does not report — the number of Iowans who have contracted COVID-19 after having been fully vaccinated. The department does report on hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, statewide, 75.1% of 721 people then hospitalized due to COVID-19 had never been vaccinated. And, 85.6% of those in intensive care units due to COVID-19 were not vaccinated.
The IDPH also does not report how many Iowans have received a booster dose. Nationally, as of Friday, the CDC reported 22.2% of fully vaccinated people had received the booster.