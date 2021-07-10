A Dubuque man was arrested Thursday on charges of fondling and sexually abusing multiple girls.
Adam L. Arensdorf, 33, of 16945 Roosters Lane, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Central Avenue on a warrant charging two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.
Court documents state that several years ago, Arensdorf sexually abused and touched multiple children that he knew. The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of alleged sexual crimes.
The victims reported the incidents earlier this year, and a warrant for Arensdorf’s arrest was issued on June 11.