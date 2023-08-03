Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GUTTENBERG, Iowa – Participant spots remain open for a leadership training academy offered in Clayton County.
Lead Clayton County participants will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month from September to May 2024 at various locations in the county, according to an online announcement.
The program is open to Clayton County residents and employees of Clayton County businesses.
Participants will learn more about community resources, government, local businesses and educational opportunities while enhancing leadership skills.
Register online at https://form.jotform.com/231215097420144
Call 563-252-2323 or email guttenberg@alpinecom.net for more information
