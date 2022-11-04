A Dubuque man is now charged in federal court for 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwestern Illinois.
Cordero J. Davis, 35, is charged in U.S. District Court in Rockford, Ill., with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Federal court documents specifically reference that Davis was in possession of more than50 grams of methamphetamine.
State-level charges against Davis recently were dismissed due to the federal charge. Davis had been charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing identification, driving on a suspended license and improper traffic lane usage.
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department previously reported that Davis's vehicle was stopped for an improper lane violation on June 28, and authorities "observed indicators of criminal activity." Davis initially provided deputies with an incorrect name and date of birth before giving his correct name, according to the release.
During a search of the vehicle, authorities found 928 grams of meth, 1,567 grams of marijuana, 50 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine and a large amount of cash.