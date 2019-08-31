DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington business is expected to benefit from a new Lafayette County policy that would allow for the creation of a payment plan for certain entities with delinquent real estate taxes.
Although any entity or person in the county with a real estate assessment value in excess of $13.5 million qualifies, an immediate beneficiary is Wisconsin Whey Protein, which as of mid-August had a balance due of $241,139.39, according to county records.
The resolution, recently approved by the county Board of Supervisors, permits the creation of a one-time payment plan on an entity’s second-half property tax bill, modification to the interest rate on taxes owed and penalty waiver.
“I think that we need to become engaged in public-private partnerships to support industry that is willing to come in and invest in our county,” said Lafayette County Supervisor Scott Pedley, who spoke on the condition that the Telegraph Herald note that he was not speaking on behalf of the county board.
When contacted, Supervisors Larry Ludlum and Tony Ruesga declined to comment. Supervisors Jack Sauer and Gerald Heimann and Corporation Council Nathan Russell did not respond to requests for comment.
Wisconsin Whey Protein representative Jim Fischer could not be reached for comment.
The company, located at 160 Christensen Drive, has an assessed value of $13.8 million. From 2014 to 2017, it paid its real estate taxes in full without incurring penalties or interest. Payments normally are due Jan. 31 and July 31.
In 2018, the company’s bill totaled $482,278.79, half of which has been paid, according to county records.
The new policy requires that payment plan requests be submitted to the county treasurer on or before July 15 of the year in which taxes are due and be reviewed by the county’s finance committee.
County Finance Director Lindsey Van Matre could not be reached for comment.
Wisconsin Whey Protein’s request, which the committee recently approved, includes five payments due by the end of the year, according to Abby Haas, county economic development coordinator.
“I think we found a solution that works for this business and potentially could work for other businesses in the future,” she said. “It’s showing that the county does care about the businesses that are in Lafayette County and that would come to the county. I think it shows that we are interested in growing.”
Haas said she is unaware of other businesses or people in the area that would request a payment plan on unpaid real estate taxes.
Pedley said he supported the measure because the county incurs no risk. Under state law, outstanding real estate taxes receive top priority with respect to repayment.
“We as board members have this responsibility that we owe to the taxpayers,” he said.